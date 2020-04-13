CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020
555 FPUS51 KOKX 130737
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
CTZ009-132015-
Southern Fairfield-
337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph this afternoon.
Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
CTZ005-132015-
Northern Fairfield-
337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
CTZ010-132015-
Southern New Haven-
337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 65 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
CTZ006-132015-
Northern New Haven-
337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 60 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
CTZ011-132015-
Southern Middlesex-
337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Very windy with highs around 60. South winds
25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 65 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
CTZ007-132015-
Northern Middlesex-
337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 60 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming
west around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
CTZ012-132015-
Southern New London-
337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Very windy with highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
CTZ008-132015-
Northern New London-
337 AM EDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Very windy with highs around 60. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming
west around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
