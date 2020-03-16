CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 15, 2020
536 FPUS51 KOKX 160709
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
309 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020
CTZ005-162015-
Northern Fairfield-
309 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ009-162015-
Southern Fairfield-
309 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of light rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ006-162015-
Northern New Haven-
309 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain with a slight
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ010-162015-
Southern New Haven-
309 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ007-162015-
Northern Middlesex-
309 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ011-162015-
Southern Middlesex-
309 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ008-162015-
Northern New London-
309 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain with a slight
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ012-162015-
Southern New London-
309 AM EDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
