CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2020

_____

289 FPUS51 KOKX 150816

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

316 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

CTZ005-152115-

Northern Fairfield-

316 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ009-152115-

Southern Fairfield-

316 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ006-152115-

Northern New Haven-

316 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ010-152115-

Southern New Haven-

316 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ007-152115-

Northern Middlesex-

316 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ011-152115-

Southern Middlesex-

316 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ008-152115-

Northern New London-

316 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ012-152115-

Southern New London-

316 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather