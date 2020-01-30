CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

247 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

CTZ005-302300-

Northern Fairfield-

247 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ009-302300-

Southern Fairfield-

247 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ006-302300-

Northern New Haven-

247 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ010-302300-

Southern New Haven-

247 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ007-302300-

Northern Middlesex-

247 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ011-302300-

Southern Middlesex-

247 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ008-302300-

Northern New London-

247 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ012-302300-

Southern New London-

247 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

