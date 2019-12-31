CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

CTZ005-312115-

Northern Fairfield-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ009-312115-

Southern Fairfield-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ006-312115-

Northern New Haven-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ010-312115-

Southern New Haven-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ007-312115-

Northern Middlesex-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ011-312115-

Southern Middlesex-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ008-312115-

Northern New London-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ012-312115-

Southern New London-

338 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

