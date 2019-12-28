CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

316 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

Northern Fairfield-

316 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

316 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern New Haven-

316 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern New Haven-

316 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

316 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

316 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern New London-

316 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern New London-

316 AM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

