CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

CTZ005-022030-

Northern Fairfield-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.



CTZ009-022030-

Southern Fairfield-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.



CTZ006-022030-

Northern New Haven-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.



CTZ010-022030-

Southern New Haven-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.



CTZ007-022030-

Northern Middlesex-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.



CTZ011-022030-

Southern Middlesex-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.



CTZ008-022030-

Northern New London-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.



CTZ012-022030-

Southern New London-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.



