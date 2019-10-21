CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019
476 FPUS51 KOKX 210713
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
CTZ005-212015-
Northern Fairfield-
313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
CTZ009-212015-
Southern Fairfield-
313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
CTZ006-212015-
Northern New Haven-
313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
CTZ010-212015-
Southern New Haven-
313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
CTZ007-212015-
Northern Middlesex-
313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
CTZ011-212015-
Southern Middlesex-
313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
CTZ008-212015-
Northern New London-
313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
CTZ012-212015-
Southern New London-
313 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
