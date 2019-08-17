CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019
032 FPUS51 KOKX 170721
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
321 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019
CTZ005-172015-
Northern Fairfield-
321 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ009-172015-
Southern Fairfield-
321 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ006-172015-
Northern New Haven-
321 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid
90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ010-172015-
Southern New Haven-
321 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ007-172015-
Northern Middlesex-
321 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ011-172015-
Southern Middlesex-
321 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ008-172015-
Northern New London-
321 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ012-172015-
Southern New London-
321 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around
70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
