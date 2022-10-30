CT Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;64;55;SW;6;76%;88%;3 Chester;Partly sunny;64;54;SW;5;76%;88%;2 Danbury;Inc. clouds;64;53;SSW;6;72%;94%;3 Groton;Partly sunny;64;55;SW;6;83%;89%;1 Hartford;Clouds and sun;65;54;S;6;75%;83%;2 Meriden;Partly sunny;65;51;SSW;5;74%;88%;2 New Haven;Partly sunny;64;56;SSW;5;81%;96%;2 Oxford;Overcast;62;53;SW;6;71%;89%;1 Willimantic;Periods of sun;64;52;SW;7;77%;86%;2 Windsor Locks;Periods of sun;65;53;S;7;72%;84%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather