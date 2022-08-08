Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A t-storm around;92;72;WNW;8;65%;55%;8

Chester;A t-storm around;94;71;WNW;7;59%;64%;6

Danbury;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;71;W;8;65%;91%;7

Groton;A t-storm around;89;72;W;9;73%;83%;8

Hartford;Hot with a t-storm;95;73;NNE;8;59%;92%;5

Meriden;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;70;NW;7;63%;69%;7

New Haven;A t-storm around;93;73;WNW;8;64%;73%;8

Oxford;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;69;NW;7;70%;67%;7

Willimantic;A t-storm around;92;68;NNE;8;63%;75%;5

Windsor Locks;Hot with a t-storm;92;71;NNE;8;64%;94%;5

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By