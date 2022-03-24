CT Forecast for Saturday, March 26, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Warmer with some sun;62;42;WSW;8;53%;9%;5

Chester;Warmer;61;41;W;7;52%;15%;3

Danbury;Warmer;62;40;W;9;55%;12%;4

Groton;Not as cool;57;42;WSW;8;62%;11%;4

Hartford;Decreasing clouds;64;41;WSW;7;54%;22%;3

Meriden;Sun and clouds;63;40;WSW;7;49%;15%;4

New Haven;Warmer with some sun;61;41;WSW;7;55%;9%;4

Oxford;Not as cool;59;38;W;8;66%;14%;5

Willimantic;Warmer with clearing;61;40;WSW;6;51%;18%;3

Windsor Locks;Decreasing clouds;64;41;WSW;7;51%;28%;3

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather