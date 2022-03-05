CT Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A couple of showers;67;49;WSW;15;66%;85%;1 Chester;A couple of showers;60;51;SW;15;71%;88%;1 Danbury;A couple of showers;65;51;WSW;14;78%;91%;1 Groton;A couple of showers;57;49;WSW;17;87%;91%;1 Hartford;A couple of showers;63;48;SW;15;73%;91%;1 Meriden;A couple of showers;61;50;SW;15;73%;90%;1 New Haven;A couple of showers;60;49;SW;15;78%;86%;1 Oxford;A couple of showers;60;48;WSW;14;91%;91%;1 Willimantic;A couple of showers;62;51;SW;16;64%;95%;1 Windsor Locks;A couple of showers;62;46;WSW;15;66%;87%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather