CT Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A shower in the a.m.;55;23;WNW;20;36%;56%;3

Chester;A shower in the a.m.;55;21;NW;20;40%;57%;3

Danbury;A shower in the a.m.;55;20;NW;19;49%;56%;3

Groton;Windy;53;20;NW;23;44%;27%;3

Hartford;A shower in the a.m.;57;22;NW;19;41%;56%;3

Meriden;A shower in the a.m.;56;20;NW;19;35%;56%;3

New Haven;A shower in the a.m.;54;23;NW;19;38%;56%;3

Oxford;A shower in the a.m.;52;19;NNW;19;59%;56%;3

Willimantic;A shower in the a.m.;56;19;WNW;21;44%;60%;3

Windsor Locks;A shower in the a.m.;57;22;WNW;18;41%;58%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather