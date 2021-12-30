CT Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Decreasing clouds;49;43;SSW;5;87%;62%;1 Chester;Mostly cloudy, mild;49;42;SSW;4;82%;44%;1 Danbury;Mostly cloudy, mild;52;45;SSW;3;78%;62%;1 Groton;Mostly cloudy;47;42;SSW;4;93%;41%;1 Hartford;A stray shower;48;42;S;3;84%;80%;1 Meriden;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;42;S;3;84%;62%;1 New Haven;Decreasing clouds;49;44;SSW;4;86%;62%;1 Oxford;Rather cloudy;48;43;SW;3;88%;62%;1 Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;47;40;S;3;85%;44%;1 Windsor Locks;A stray shower;46;41;S;3;88%;80%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather