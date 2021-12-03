CT Forecast for Saturday, December 4, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A morning flurry;45;28;WNW;6;61%;41%;1 Chester;Partly sunny;44;26;WNW;5;60%;9%;1 Danbury;A morning flurry;46;26;WNW;4;60%;41%;1 Groton;Partly sunny;42;26;WNW;6;67%;6%;2 Hartford;Partly sunny;45;25;WNW;6;57%;12%;1 Meriden;Periods of sun;45;25;W;5;58%;7%;1 New Haven;A morning flurry;46;29;WNW;6;61%;41%;1 Oxford;A morning flurry;42;26;NW;5;64%;41%;1 Willimantic;Partly sunny;42;24;WNW;6;62%;9%;1 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;45;26;WNW;7;55%;15%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather