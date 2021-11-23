CT Forecast for Wednesday, November 24, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;44;30;WNW;8;41%;0%;2 Chester;Plenty of sunshine;43;31;NW;8;39%;0%;2 Danbury;Plenty of sunshine;46;26;N;6;42%;0%;2 Groton;Plenty of sunshine;42;29;NW;8;43%;0%;2 Hartford;Plenty of sun;45;27;W;7;37%;0%;2 Meriden;Plenty of sunshine;46;25;WSW;7;38%;0%;2 New Haven;Plenty of sunshine;46;33;NW;9;40%;0%;2 Oxford;Plenty of sunshine;42;29;WNW;8;42%;0%;2 Willimantic;Plenty of sun;42;22;WNW;6;40%;0%;2 Windsor Locks;Plenty of sunshine;46;26;NNW;8;38%;0%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather