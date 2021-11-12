Skip to main content
CT Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A heavy p.m. shower;59;37;WNW;11;66%;59%;2

Chester;Showers around;61;37;W;10;62%;86%;2

Danbury;A heavy p.m. shower;56;32;W;9;76%;59%;2

Groton;Downpours;60;35;W;11;61%;87%;2

Hartford;A heavy p.m. shower;60;34;WNW;10;60%;82%;2

Meriden;Breezy in the p.m.;60;34;WNW;9;56%;66%;2

New Haven;Breezy, p.m. showers;61;37;WNW;10;55%;93%;2

Oxford;A heavy p.m. shower;57;33;W;10;69%;81%;2

Willimantic;Breezy, p.m. showers;60;31;W;9;58%;93%;2

Windsor Locks;A heavy p.m. shower;60;32;WNW;9;58%;81%;2

