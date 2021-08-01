CT Forecast for Tuesday, August 3, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Sunshine and nice;81;61;NNW;8;59%;30%;9 Chester;Partly sunny;81;60;NNW;6;56%;30%;8 Danbury;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;NNW;8;60%;5%;9 Groton;Partly sunny;79;61;NNW;7;64%;30%;9 Hartford;Partly sunny;81;58;NW;6;56%;7%;9 Meriden;Partly sunny;80;57;NW;6;56%;30%;8 New Haven;Partly sunny;81;62;NW;7;61%;7%;9 Oxford;Partly sunny;76;56;NNW;8;74%;5%;9 Willimantic;Partly sunny;78;57;NW;6;62%;8%;9 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;81;57;NW;6;54%;28%;9 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather