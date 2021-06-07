Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Wednesday, June 9, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A t-storm around;84;69;SSW;6;71%;55%;7

Chester;A t-storm around;85;68;SW;6;68%;55%;7

Danbury;A t-storm around;84;70;WSW;4;72%;55%;7

Groton;A t-storm around;78;63;SW;7;82%;55%;7

Hartford;A t-storm around;88;70;SSW;6;62%;55%;6

Meriden;A t-storm around;87;70;SSW;6;63%;55%;6

New Haven;A t-storm around;82;68;SSW;6;76%;55%;7

Oxford;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;68;WSW;5;85%;63%;7

Willimantic;A t-storm around;89;67;WSW;6;62%;55%;7

Windsor Locks;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;70;S;6;59%;57%;6

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather