CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;77;66;SSE;8;67%;56%;7
Chester;Inc. clouds;78;64;SSE;6;64%;56%;7
Danbury;Inc. clouds;76;63;SSE;8;67%;56%;6
Groton;Inc. clouds;76;65;SSE;8;69%;56%;10
Hartford;Inc. clouds;80;64;SSE;6;62%;56%;6
Meriden;Inc. clouds;79;63;SSE;6;63%;56%;7
New Haven;Inc. clouds;77;67;SSE;8;67%;41%;7
Oxford;Inc. clouds;75;63;SSE;8;72%;56%;7
Willimantic;Inc. clouds;78;61;SSE;6;66%;56%;7
Windsor Locks;Inc. clouds;81;63;SSE;6;65%;61%;6
