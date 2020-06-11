https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15332047.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warmer;81;59;WSW;6;54%;11%;11
Chester;Partly sunny, warmer;82;58;WSW;6;52%;11%;11
Danbury;Partly sunny;83;54;NNW;5;51%;10%;11
Groton;Clouds and sun, nice;77;57;SW;7;67%;14%;10
Hartford;Partly sunny, warmer;86;60;WSW;6;48%;12%;10
Meriden;Partly sunny, warmer;84;56;WSW;6;49%;12%;10
New Haven;Partly sunny, warmer;79;59;SW;6;59%;11%;10
Oxford;Partly sunny;82;55;NNW;5;55%;10%;11
Willimantic;Warmer;83;54;WSW;5;54%;11%;10
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, warmer;86;57;W;6;47%;11%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
