CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;67;50;WSW;10;45%;27%;9
Chester;Partly sunny;66;48;W;10;44%;27%;9
Danbury;Partly sunny;67;47;WSW;11;46%;27%;9
Groton;Partly sunny;66;46;WSW;10;47%;27%;9
Hartford;Partly sunny;68;47;SW;10;41%;27%;8
Meriden;Partly sunny;68;46;WSW;10;40%;27%;8
New Haven;Partly sunny;66;49;WSW;10;48%;27%;9
Oxford;Partly sunny;66;48;W;12;50%;26%;9
Willimantic;Partly sunny;67;46;WSW;11;42%;27%;8
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;69;47;SW;11;38%;26%;8
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
