CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;62;41;NNW;9;42%;5%;6
Chester;Mostly sunny;62;41;NW;9;40%;8%;6
Danbury;Mostly sunny;62;38;NW;8;43%;5%;6
Groton;Mostly sunny;60;42;NW;9;47%;7%;6
Hartford;Mostly sunny;63;40;NW;9;37%;9%;6
Meriden;Mostly sunny;63;39;NW;9;38%;8%;6
New Haven;Mostly sunny;61;41;NW;9;46%;7%;6
Oxford;Mostly sunny;61;41;NNW;10;46%;6%;6
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;62;38;WNW;9;40%;10%;6
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, nice;64;40;NW;9;35%;8%;6
