CT Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Not as cold;43;30;W;8;56%;8%;1
Chester;Not as cold;43;30;W;7;53%;8%;2
Danbury;Not as cold;43;29;WSW;6;57%;7%;1
Groton;Not as cold;43;31;W;9;61%;9%;2
Hartford;Milder;46;28;WSW;6;50%;8%;2
Meriden;Not as cold;45;28;WSW;6;51%;8%;2
New Haven;Not as cold;44;31;W;8;56%;9%;2
Oxford;Not as cold;42;29;W;6;62%;6%;1
Willimantic;Not as cold;44;27;W;7;49%;8%;2
Windsor Locks;Milder;45;28;WSW;7;48%;8%;2
