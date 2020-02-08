https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15040341.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;42;37;S;7;57%;68%;1
Chester;Mostly cloudy;41;35;S;6;52%;66%;1
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;40;33;S;4;63%;69%;1
Groton;Periods of sun;42;37;S;7;56%;55%;1
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;40;34;S;5;52%;69%;1
Meriden;Rather cloudy;41;33;S;5;56%;69%;1
New Haven;Becoming cloudy;43;38;S;7;56%;70%;1
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;38;34;SSE;5;66%;70%;1
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;40;32;S;6;50%;69%;1
Windsor Locks;Considerable clouds;39;32;S;5;54%;62%;1
_____

