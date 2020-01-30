CT Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;41;31;NW;4;56%;10%;2

Chester;Partly sunny;42;31;WNW;4;52%;8%;2

Danbury;Sun and some clouds;42;27;NNE;2;68%;8%;3

Groton;Clouds and sun;41;33;WSW;4;66%;12%;3

Hartford;Sun and clouds;43;30;SSE;4;50%;8%;3

Meriden;Partly sunny;43;29;SSW;5;53%;8%;3

New Haven;Clouds and sun;42;32;N;4;56%;10%;2

Oxford;Partly sunny;40;28;NNW;3;70%;7%;2

Willimantic;Partly sunny;43;29;W;5;50%;8%;3

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;43;28;SSE;5;51%;6%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather