CT Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;33;26;S;6;36%;9%;2

Chester;Partly sunny, chilly;32;24;S;7;34%;9%;2

Danbury;Partly sunny;32;22;S;4;42%;9%;2

Groton;Partly sunny;33;23;SSW;7;39%;5%;2

Hartford;Partly sunny;31;23;S;7;32%;11%;2

Meriden;Partly sunny;32;22;S;6;33%;9%;2

New Haven;Partly sunny;34;27;SSW;6;36%;6%;2

Oxford;Partly sunny;31;25;S;6;43%;9%;2

Willimantic;Partly sunny;31;18;S;7;33%;9%;2

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;31;21;S;7;32%;13%;2

