CT Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;45;36;SW;8;58%;69%;2
Chester;Mostly sunny;44;37;SW;7;56%;59%;2
Danbury;Mostly sunny, milder;44;32;SW;6;65%;64%;2
Groton;Mostly sunny;44;39;SW;8;63%;49%;2
Hartford;Partly sunny;45;37;SSW;7;54%;46%;2
Meriden;Mostly sunny;46;34;SW;6;53%;58%;2
New Haven;Mostly sunny;45;37;SW;8;59%;64%;2
Oxford;Mostly sunny;44;34;WSW;6;66%;60%;2
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;45;35;SW;6;52%;27%;2
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;45;35;SSW;7;52%;56%;2
