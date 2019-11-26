https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14863042.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Showers around;53;42;W;19;87%;83%;1
Chester;Showers around;54;43;W;16;83%;85%;1
Danbury;Showers around;51;41;NW;16;85%;73%;1
Groton;Showers around;56;42;W;17;92%;88%;1
Hartford;Showers around;52;42;W;16;90%;91%;1
Meriden;Showers around;52;41;W;17;86%;87%;1
New Haven;Showers around;55;44;W;16;86%;84%;1
Oxford;Showers around;51;39;WNW;15;89%;86%;1
Willimantic;Showers around;52;40;W;16;88%;91%;1
Windsor Locks;Showers around;50;41;W;16;86%;95%;1
_____
