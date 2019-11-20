https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14848436.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;49;36;SW;6;56%;27%;2
Chester;Mostly sunny;49;35;SW;6;54%;27%;2
Danbury;Mostly sunny;48;34;SSW;6;57%;27%;2
Groton;Mostly sunny;50;37;SW;6;61%;27%;2
Hartford;Mostly sunny;50;34;SSW;5;55%;27%;2
Meriden;Mostly sunny, milder;50;34;SSW;6;55%;27%;2
New Haven;Mostly sunny;51;37;SW;7;55%;27%;2
Oxford;Mostly sunny;48;36;SSW;7;60%;26%;2
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;48;32;SW;5;61%;12%;2
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, milder;50;33;SSW;5;55%;26%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments