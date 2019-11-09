CT Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;51;37;W;9;55%;11%;3

Chester;Clouds and sun;51;36;W;7;55%;13%;3

Danbury;Partly sunny;48;32;WSW;7;58%;13%;3

Groton;Periods of sun;54;38;W;9;63%;8%;2

Hartford;Clouds and sun;51;34;SW;8;58%;16%;3

Meriden;Clouds and sun;51;33;SW;7;56%;14%;3

New Haven;Partly sunny;53;38;W;9;56%;10%;3

Oxford;Partly sunny;47;32;W;7;62%;13%;3

Willimantic;Partly sunny;51;31;WSW;7;58%;13%;2

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;51;33;SW;8;56%;18%;2

_____

