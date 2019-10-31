https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14614168.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;35;NW;19;53%;8%;3
Chester;Cooler;56;33;NW;19;58%;8%;3
Danbury;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;28;WNW;18;47%;7%;3
Groton;Cooler;58;34;NW;21;61%;8%;3
Hartford;Cooler;57;32;NW;19;57%;8%;3
Meriden;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;30;NW;19;57%;8%;3
New Haven;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;35;NW;17;57%;8%;3
Oxford;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;30;NW;18;54%;6%;3
Willimantic;Cooler;57;30;WNW;19;57%;8%;3
Windsor Locks;Cooler;58;31;WNW;18;55%;6%;3
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
