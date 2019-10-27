https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14565697.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Nice with some sun;64;51;ENE;8;70%;48%;2
Chester;Partly sunny;61;50;NE;7;72%;27%;2
Danbury;Periods of sun;65;46;E;5;71%;27%;2
Groton;Some sun, pleasant;61;50;NE;8;74%;27%;1
Hartford;Clouds and sun, nice;61;50;NE;6;71%;27%;1
Meriden;Partly sunny;62;49;NE;6;67%;27%;2
New Haven;Partly sunny, nice;63;52;NE;8;72%;47%;3
Oxford;Nice with some sun;62;48;ENE;7;76%;26%;3
Willimantic;Clouds and sunshine;59;48;NE;7;73%;27%;1
Windsor Locks;Pleasant and warmer;61;49;NE;6;71%;26%;1
