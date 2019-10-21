https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14549427.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A little p.m. rain;59;52;E;9;77%;91%;1
Chester;Cloudy and misty;59;53;E;6;73%;89%;1
Danbury;A little p.m. rain;58;48;ESE;6;75%;92%;1
Groton;Cloudy with mist;60;55;NE;8;77%;86%;1
Hartford;Cloudy;59;53;E;5;72%;86%;1
Meriden;Cloudy and misty;59;51;E;5;74%;93%;1
New Haven;Drizzle;60;54;E;8;77%;86%;1
Oxford;Cloudy;57;48;E;8;79%;81%;1
Willimantic;Cloudy with mist;59;52;ENE;6;73%;82%;1
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;59;53;NE;5;72%;80%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
