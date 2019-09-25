https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14466125.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;An afternoon shower;77;52;NW;8;66%;42%;5
Chester;Partly sunny;78;52;NW;7;63%;29%;5
Danbury;A quick p.m. shower;76;47;N;8;65%;45%;5
Groton;Sun, some clouds;77;53;NW;9;71%;34%;5
Hartford;A stray p.m. shower;79;51;NW;7;67%;57%;4
Meriden;A p.m. shower or two;78;50;NW;7;67%;67%;5
New Haven;Partly sunny;77;54;NW;8;64%;30%;5
Oxford;A quick p.m. shower;75;48;NNW;8;70%;44%;5
Willimantic;A p.m. shower or two;78;48;WNW;7;67%;63%;5
Windsor Locks;A stray p.m. shower;79;50;WNW;7;66%;45%;4
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
