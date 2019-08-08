CT Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;83;62;WNW;8;56%;28%;9

Chester;Partly sunny;83;61;WNW;7;54%;29%;9

Danbury;Mostly sunny;80;57;NW;8;55%;14%;9

Groton;Partly sunny;83;62;WNW;7;59%;31%;9

Hartford;Mostly sunny;83;61;WNW;10;54%;29%;8

Meriden;Mostly sunny;83;58;W;7;53%;29%;9

New Haven;Mostly sunny;83;64;WNW;7;57%;29%;9

Oxford;Mostly sunny;80;58;WNW;8;59%;13%;9

Willimantic;Sunshine, less humid;82;58;WNW;7;56%;30%;9

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;83;59;WNW;10;53%;29%;8

