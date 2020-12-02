CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 2, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;3;66%

Chester;Cloudy;37;WSW;7;60%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;12;63%

Groton;Partly cloudy;41;WSW;14;62%

Hartford;Partly cloudy;38;SSW;7;54%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;36;S;7;59%

New Haven;Cloudy;40;WSW;15;59%

Oxford;Mostly clear;32;SW;7;72%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;5;59%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;37;SSW;10;56%

