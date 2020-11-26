CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, November 26, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;50;ESE;2;85%

Chester;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Cloudy;47;ESE;5;86%

Groton;Cloudy;53;S;6;85%

Hartford;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;79%

Meriden;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;85%

New Haven;Cloudy;53;ESE;3;85%

Oxford;Showers;47;SSE;5;96%

Willimantic;Showers;44;Calm;0;95%

Windsor Locks;Showers;40;Calm;0;85%

