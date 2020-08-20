CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 20, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;64;NNW;2;85%

Chester;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Clear;58;WSW;5;93%

Groton;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;96%

Hartford;Clear;63;Calm;0;90%

Meriden;Clear;60;Calm;0;89%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;63;N;3;80%

Oxford;Clear;57;Calm;0;93%

Willimantic;Showers;58;N;3;96%

Windsor Locks;Clear;61;W;3;83%

