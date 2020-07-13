https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15403545.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, July 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;73;WSW;1;83%
Chester;Cloudy;75;W;5;78%
Danbury;Cloudy;73;W;5;73%
Groton;Cloudy;72;S;3;83%
Hartford;Cloudy;76;S;6;73%
Meriden;Cloudy;74;S;5;73%
New Haven;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;73%
Oxford;Cloudy;72;SW;3;78%
Willimantic;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;81%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;76;S;6;66%
_____
