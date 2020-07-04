CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 4, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;69;NE;2;88%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;64;N;6;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;66;NE;1;97%

Groton;Cloudy;66;N;8;86%

Hartford;Cloudy;67;NNE;8;81%

Meriden;Cloudy;67;N;3;86%

New Haven;Cloudy;69;NNE;5;89%

Oxford;Cloudy;64;NNE;9;93%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;65;N;6;90%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;64;N;3;93%

