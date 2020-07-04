https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15385763.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;69;NE;2;88%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;64;N;6;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;66;NE;1;97%
Groton;Cloudy;66;N;8;86%
Hartford;Cloudy;67;NNE;8;81%
Meriden;Cloudy;67;N;3;86%
New Haven;Cloudy;69;NNE;5;89%
Oxford;Cloudy;64;NNE;9;93%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;65;N;6;90%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;64;N;3;93%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments