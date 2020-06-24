https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15362002.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, June 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;71;SE;2;92%
Chester;Fog;70;SE;3;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;71;N;5;93%
Groton;Fog;68;SE;7;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;72;SE;8;87%
Meriden;Cloudy;72;SSE;5;83%
New Haven;Cloudy;74;SE;8;90%
Oxford;Cloudy;70;SSE;6;96%
Willimantic;Cloudy;69;SE;5;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;72;SSE;8;83%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments