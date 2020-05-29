https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15302402.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, May 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;65;SSW;3;94%
Chester;Fog;66;S;8;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;68;S;12;96%
Groton;Fog;61;Calm;0;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;70;S;8;93%
Meriden;Cloudy;66;S;9;100%
New Haven;Showers;66;S;3;96%
Oxford;Fog;66;SSW;8;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;69;S;7;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;69;S;8;92%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
