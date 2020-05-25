https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15292812.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, May 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;55;ENE;2;84%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;57;N;5;82%
Danbury;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;54;NE;9;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;57;E;3;71%
Meriden;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;80%
New Haven;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;83%
Oxford;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;93%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;55;NNE;5;79%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;52;NNE;6;81%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments