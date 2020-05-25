CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, May 25, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;55;ENE;2;84%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;57;N;5;82%

Danbury;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;54;NE;9;96%

Hartford;Cloudy;57;E;3;71%

Meriden;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;80%

New Haven;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;83%

Oxford;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;93%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;55;NNE;5;79%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;52;NNE;6;81%

