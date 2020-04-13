CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, April 13, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;54;S;3;81%

Chester;Cloudy;55;S;10;81%

Danbury;Showers;56;S;9;74%

Groton;Cloudy;50;S;17;92%

Hartford;Cloudy;53;S;7;76%

Meriden;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;74%

New Haven;Cloudy;56;S;3;77%

Oxford;Cloudy;54;S;10;81%

Willimantic;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;86%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;51;SSE;5;73%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather