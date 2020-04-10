https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15191529.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, April 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;41;W;4;59%
Chester;Clear;39;W;5;60%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;40;WSW;8;55%
Groton;Clear;41;W;10;59%
Hartford;Clear;42;Calm;0;59%
Meriden;Clear;42;W;8;54%
New Haven;Mostly clear;46;W;9;51%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;39;W;7;61%
Willimantic;Clear;40;N;5;62%
Windsor Locks;Clear;42;W;15;46%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments