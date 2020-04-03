https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15176095.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, April 3, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;42;NW;6;78%
Chester;Showers;41;NNW;18;86%
Danbury;Showers;44;NNW;13;65%
Groton;Showers;41;NNW;18;85%
Hartford;Cloudy;43;NNW;15;76%
Meriden;Showers;42;NNW;13;78%
New Haven;Cloudy;45;NNW;10;76%
Oxford;Showers;41;NNW;17;79%
Willimantic;Cloudy;40;NNW;16;82%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;41;N;10;79%
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
