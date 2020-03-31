https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15167934.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, March 31, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;41;NE;7;87%
Chester;Cloudy;39;NNE;7;86%
Danbury;Cloudy;40;ENE;9;85%
Groton;Cloudy;39;NE;9;88%
Hartford;Cloudy;41;NNE;6;73%
Meriden;Cloudy;41;NE;7;75%
New Haven;Cloudy;44;NE;5;76%
Oxford;Showers;38;NNE;7;92%
Willimantic;Cloudy;38;NNE;7;85%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;38;NE;12;85%
_____
