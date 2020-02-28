CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, February 28, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;29;W;16;48%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;28;WSW;8;39%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;27;WSW;18;44%

Groton;Mostly clear;29;W;17;42%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;30;WSW;12;39%

Meriden;Flurries;30;WSW;12;36%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;32;WSW;10;43%

Oxford;Cloudy;27;WSW;12;50%

Willimantic;Partly cloudy;28;WSW;10;40%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;30;WSW;23;39%

_____

