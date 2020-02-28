https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15091513.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, February 28, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;29;W;16;48%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;28;WSW;8;39%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;27;WSW;18;44%
Groton;Mostly clear;29;W;17;42%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;30;WSW;12;39%
Meriden;Flurries;30;WSW;12;36%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;32;WSW;10;43%
Oxford;Cloudy;27;WSW;12;50%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;28;WSW;10;40%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;30;WSW;23;39%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments